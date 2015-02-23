(Adds background, share movement)
Feb 23 APR Energy Plc, a provider of
temporary power systems, said it was seeking an amendment to its
credit facility that would allow it to avoid breaching
covenants.
Shares of the company fell 13 percent to 261.5 pence in
early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
The talks with the company's banks come about a month after
APR said it would exit Libya following a government decision not
to ratify a major contract. Libya accounted for about a quarter
of APR's sales in 2013.
APR said it was currently in compliance with its covenants,
but a breach could lead to the reduction or removal of its
financing arrangements.
APR's Libyan operations were key to the company turning a
profit in 2013, and the announcement of its departure sent its
shares to a record low.
Analysts had expressed concern about APR's ability to meet
its credit requirements after leaving Libya, but were optimistic
about support from its banks.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)