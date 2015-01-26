(Refiles to remove HOLD from the headline and add reporting

Jan 26 APR Energy Plc said it would
move its power-producing assets currently located in Libya to
other places, as the government has failed to ratify its
contract even two months after the company first switched off
power generation.
APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome
power shortages, suspended electricity generation in Libya in
early November pending completion of paperwork on a contract
instrumental in it turning a profit in 2013.
The company on Monday said the assets would be reassigned to
other places immediately, but did not specify a location.
