* To reassign Libya assets to other places immediately
* To take 60-120 days to move out of Libya - CEO
* Shares fall to a record low
(Adds management comments, updates share movement)
By Esha Vaish
Jan 26 APR Energy Plc said it would
move its power-producing assets from Libya to other places, as
the government has failed to ratify its contract even two months
after the company first switched off power generation.
Shares in the company, which rents out turbines and
generators to overcome power shortages, fell as much as 16.6
percent to a record low of 146 pence. The stock has lost 50
percent of its value since APR suspended electricity generation
in Libya in early November.
The company declined to quantify the financial impact of its
decision to move the assets, but analysts told Reuters in
December that the company could be missing out on $17 million of
revenue for every month that power generation remained offline.
APR cut its 2014 adjusted core earnings target last month,
saying it would be about 500-600 basis points lower than its
earlier forecast.
The company said on Monday that the assets would be
reassigned to other places immediately, but did not specify a
location.
Liberum analysts wrote in a note that there were
opportunities in emerging markets such as Argentina, Pakistan,
Nigeria and Egypt.
APR Chief Executive Laurence Anderson said it would take
anywhere from 60 to 120 days to pack up and ship out of Libya.
Jacksonville, Florida-based APR's focus on emerging markets
has left it exposed to political risk in countries such as
Libya, where rival governments vie for control of vast energy
fields more than three years after veteran leader Muammar
Gaddafi was overthrown.
Libya accounted for about a quarter of the company's total
sales of $308 million in 2013 and was instrumental in the
company turning a profit that year. In June 2013, the size of
the contract was increased to 450 megawatts from 250 megawatts.
The company's stock, which was trading at around 1000 pence
when it listed in 2010, was down 5.3 percent at 165.75 pence at
1515 GMT.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish; Editing by Louise Heavens and Sriraj
Kalluvila)