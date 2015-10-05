Oct 5 APR Energy Plc, the embattled provider of temporary power systems, said on Monday it was in talks to be bought out by a consortium including Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, its largest shareholder.

APR, which rents out 25-megawatt turbines and generators, said there was no certainty that any firm offer would be made by the consortium, which also includes ACON Investments LLC and Albright Capital Management LLC. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)