Dec 23 APR Energy Plc, which runs temporary power plants, said it expected full-year adjusted core earnings to be about 500-600 basis points lower than previous guidance, hurt by the suspension of its key Libyan operations.

The company suspended electricity generation in Libya last month pending completion of paperwork on a contract instrumental in it turning a profit last year.

APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome power shortages, also said on Tuesday it expected revenue for the year to be about $490 million - short of analyst estimates of $493.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)