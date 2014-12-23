Dec 23 APR Energy Plc, which runs
temporary power plants, said it expected full-year adjusted core
earnings to be about 500-600 basis points lower than previous
guidance, hurt by the suspension of its key Libyan operations.
The company suspended electricity generation in Libya last
month pending completion of paperwork on a contract instrumental
in it turning a profit last year.
APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome
power shortages, also said on Tuesday it expected revenue for
the year to be about $490 million - short of analyst estimates
of $493.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)