March 6 APR Energy Plc said it
expected full-year net income to be "significantly" below
current market expectations, hurt by the suspension of its key
Libyan operations.
APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome
power shortages, said it would likely take a non-cash impairment
charge, due to the previously announced situation in Libya.
Analysts on average expected APR's net income at $60.50
million for the year ended Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Geopolitical uncertainty, especially in emerging markets
such as Libya where APR is a dominant player, had in December
forced the company to cut its 2014 adjusted core earnings
target.
