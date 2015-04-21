(Adds CFO comment, background, details, share movement)
By Esha Vaish
April 21 APR Energy Plc, a provider of
temporary power systems, said its 2015 net loss would be in line
with or larger than market expectations, hinging on how fast it
is able to redeploy equipment from Libya, where it terminated
its contract.
Shares in the company fell as much as 11 percent in early
trade on Tuesday and were among the top percentage losers on the
London Stock Exchange.
Analysts polled ahead of the results expected a 2015 net
loss of between $15 million and $50 million, Chief Finance
Officer Lee Munro said.
APR Energy also reported a pretax loss of $723.6 million for
the year ended Dec. 31 and did not pay out a dividend. It had
posted a pretax profit of $27.5 million a year earlier.
The company, which rents out 25-megawatt turbines and
generators to overcome short-term power shortages, said in
January it had decided to quit Libya as the government there did
not ratify its key contract.
The exit forced APR to renegotiate its credit facility
earlier this year to avoid breaching its debt
covenants.
APR took a non-cash impairment charge of $717.4 million for
the year, largely against goodwill relating to Libya. It also
made a provision for receivables of $47 million.
However, revenue grew 58 percent to $485.7 million, as many
customers renewed their contracts and APR bagged some new ones.
"Challenges persist due to geopolitical instability, the oil
price impact on government revenues, and the longer time horizon
required for approval of these larger-scale projects,"
Jacksonville, Florida-based APR said.
Demand for temporary energy has been increasing in
developing markets where utilities have been unable to keep up
with fast-paced economic growth. It can take four or five years
to build a permanent power plant.
However, APR's focus on emerging markets has left it exposed
to geopolitical uncertainty, especially in countries such as
Libya and Yemen, forcing it to issue a slew of warnings and exit
certain regions.
APR shares were down 8.9 percent at 336.50 pence at 0803
GMT.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)