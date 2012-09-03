BRIEF-Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from Goldcorp
* Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, nevada
(Corrects to fix company name in headline and text)
Sept 3 Sept 3 APR Energy PLC : * Barclays cuts APR Energy Plc price target to 1090p from 1200p; rating overweight For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, nevada
June 6 Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday.