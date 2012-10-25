Oct 25 Temporary power provider APR Energy Plc said quarterly revenue fell about 5 percent and that full-year profit would be at the lower end of market estimates as the start of certain operations and contract wins were delayed.

The company, whose turnkey power plants are used to supplement base-load capacity, disaster relief or unscheduled outages, said revenue was $54 million for the third quarter.

"Some contract wins have been slower to finalise than management's original expectations," APR Energy said.

"Moreover, the start dates of revenue earning operations for a number of contracts were delayed until later in the quarter."

Bigger rival Aggreko Plc said last week weakness in emerging markets would hit growth next year.

APR Energy said total fleet capacity was 1,250 MW as on Sept. 30, up from 1,052 MW at the end of June.

It has won 369 MW of new contracts and 589 MW of contract extensions this year.

APR Energy shares, which have lost about a third of their value this year, closed at 685 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.