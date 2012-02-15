Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
* Sandoz to pay up to 21 million euros, plus royalties
* Apricus shares up 4 pct
Feb 15 Apricus Biosciences Inc said its unit NexMed licensed the German marketing rights to its erectile dysfunction drug to Novartis AG's Sandoz unit for up to 21 million euros ($27.4 million) and royalties.
Apricus said it will receive double digit royalties on sales of Vitaros, apart from the upfront and milestone payments.
Apricus' drug Vitaros is approved in Canada and the specialty pharmaceutical company has also filed for marketing approval in the United States.
The San Diego, California-based Apricus, had already licensed the Canadian marketing rights of Vitaros to Abbott Laboratories in January and the Italian marketing rights to Bracco SpA in 2010.
Apricus shares were up 5 percent at $3.59 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.