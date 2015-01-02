Jan 2 April SA :
* Says deteriorating results in the 2nd half. Exceptional
items recorded at end of the fiscal year. Recurring EBIT margin
c. 10 percent
* Expects 2014 pro forma sales to decline by -1 percent to
-2 percent
* FY current EBIT is expected to decline by -12 percent to
-15 percent
* Non-Current items also had a negative impact on FY EBIT,
which should decline by -18 percent to -21 percent
* In La Reunion, group has recently proceeded to rescind a
business as general agent in order to concentrate on its
historical brokerage business
* This arrangement will nevertheless impact FY non-current
operating expenses for amount of 5 million euros ($6 million)
* Cost of closing down activity in Argentina and stopping
operations in Belarus will have impact of 2 million euros
* Remains confident in solidity and relevance of its
economic model and reaffirms continuity of its multi-specialist
strategic approach
($1 = 0.8319 euros)
