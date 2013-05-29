BRIEF-Quest submits an application to Athens Stock Exchange for its unit's shares to become listed
* Submitted to the Athens Stock Exchange an application of its unit Briq Properties for the listing of its shares in the main market
PARIS May 29 French software maker Dassault Systemes said on Wednesday that it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Apriso for about $205 million, boosting its capabilities in manufacturing software.
The cash transaction is expected to be completed in July, pending regulatory approvals. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Fingerprints' touch sensor integrated by first Indian smartphone maker