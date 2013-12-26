Dec 26 Specialty drugmaker Aptalis Holdings Inc,
owned by private equity firm TPG Capital LP, filed with U.S.
regulators to raise up to $500 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Evercore are
underwriting the IPO, the company told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. ()
In October, Reuters had reported that the drugmaker
appointed underwriters for an IPO after efforts to sell the
company failed.
The filing did not reveal how many shares Aptalis planned to
sell or their expected price.
The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company intends to list
its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "APTA."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.