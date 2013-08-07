NEW YORK Aug 7 TPG Capital LP has been
exploring a sale of Aptalis Pharma, a specialty drugmaker it has
owned since 2008 and values at more than $3 billion, four people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The private equity firm has been working with JPMorgan Chase
& Co and Evercore Partners Inc to find a buyer
for the Montreal-based drugmaker in a sale process that has been
under way for several months, said the sources, who asked not to
be named because the matter is confidential.
A number of potential buyers, however, thought TPG's asking
price of more than $3 billion was too high and decided not to
bid, and it remains unclear if there will be a deal, two of the
sources said.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix Pharmaceuticals
and Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
are among the companies that passed on bidding after taking a
look, the sources said.
Representatives for TPG, Aptalis and Sun Pharma did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Salix, JPMorgan and
Evercore declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim in New York;
Editing by John Wallace)