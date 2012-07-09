* Sees Q2 EPS $0.60-$0.62 vs est $0.74
* Shares down 3 pct premarket
July 9 Pumps and aerosol valves maker AptarGroup
Inc cut its second-quarter profit forecast, citing costs
related to its recently closed Stelmi acquisition.
The company expects to earn 60 cents to 62 cents per share
in the quarter, below its previous forecast of 70 cents to 75
cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting it to earn 74 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AptarGroup said costs related to the acquisition will reduce
second-quarter earnings by about 5 cents per share.
The Crystal Lake, Illinois based company said lower sales
volumes in Europe and a weak Euro will also affect results.
Shares of the company, due to report its second quarter
results on July 26, closed at $51.46 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday. They were down about 3 percent at $49.84 in
premarket trading on Monday.