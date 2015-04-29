BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Aptech Ltd
* Jan-March consolidated net profit 49.3 million rupees
* Jan-March consolidated total income 466.6 million rupees Source text for Eikon:bit.ly/1DBhK4P Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago