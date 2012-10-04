Oct 4 APT Pipelines Ltd on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The company is guaranteed by Australian Pipeline Ltd. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: APT PIPELINES AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 10/11/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.076 FIRST PAY 04/11/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.988 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/11/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 237.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS