UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia keeps Recchi in place as executive chairman
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)
March 15 Asia Pacific Stock Exchange (APX)said it upgraded its APeX trading platform with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's X-stream Trading technology as well as Genium FIX.
APX said the upgrade will help it increase its footprint in the Asian and Australian markets, establishing the exchange as a competitive, alternative Australian listing and trading venue.
"With their go-live, they are well on their way to creating a powerful bridge for capital between China and Australia on a global scale," said Robert Frojd, Managing Director and Regional Manager, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific, Nasdaq.
APX is a securities exchange based in Sydney, Australia. It was launched last year and offers Chinese market participants an alternative to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance Company, the principal operating subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG). Fitch has also affirmed THG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings affirmation