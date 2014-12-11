BRIEF-Adcorp Australia commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell
* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia
Dec 11 Aqeri Holding AB :
* Says signs co-operation and distribution agreement with German company Cordsen Engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl