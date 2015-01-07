UPDATE 1-TCI calls on Safran to drop Zodiac deal and fix engines
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
Jan 7 Aqeri Holding AB :
* Says signs deal in Singapore for 3.2 million Swedish crowns ($403,913)
* Delivery will be completed in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9225 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
BANGKOK, May 12 Facebook Thailand could face legal action next week after Thai authorities warned Facebook Inc to take down content deemed threatening to national security or violating strict lese majeste laws, the telecoms regulator said on Friday.