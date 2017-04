Sept 16 Aqeri Holding AB

* Says Aqeri signs a 2.75 million Swedish crowns after-sales contract in the United States

* Says delivery and implementation will take place in Q4 2014

* Says the contract has been signed with an American defense firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)