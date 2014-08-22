BRIEF-Netflix reports quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share
* Q1 U.S. streaming net additions 1.42 million versus co's forecast of 1.5 million
(Corrects headline and bullet point to say the company proceeds with the contract, not calls it off) Aug 21 Aqeri Holding AB : * Says proceeds with contract of SEK 1.1 million with a Swedish company in telecommunications industry * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Spar Group announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016