BRIEF-Laura ashley says Joyce Sit Meng Poh has resigned as director
* Joyce Sit Meng Poh has resigned as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Nov 26 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Q3 revenue 6.7 million Norwegian crowns versus 4.8 million crowns
* Q3 ebitda 3.6 million crowns versus 1.8 million crowns
* Q3 net result 2.1 million crowns versus 0.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Joyce Sit Meng Poh has resigned as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
CIEGO DE AVILA, April 20 Cuban farmer Pascual Ferrel says his favorite fighting cock's prowess was "off the charts," so after it died of illness he had the black and red rooster preserved and displays it on his mantelpiece beside a television.