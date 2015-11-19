Nov 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had approved AquaBounty Technologies' genetically engineered salmon for consumption.

The regulator said on Thursday that it found that the company's genetically engineered Atlantic salmon - AquAdvantage Salmon - was as nutritious as farm-raised Atlantic salmon and was safe to eat. (1.usa.gov/1NFfKyd)

The company is majority owned by Intrexon Corp.