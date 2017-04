Sept 17 Aqualis ASA :

* Says Aqualis Offshore signs contract with Saudi Aramco

* Says contract value is undisclosed

* Says Aqualis Offshore will provide offshore rig moving services over next three years for Saudi Aramco's jack-up rigs operating in the Arabian Gulf