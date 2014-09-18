Sept 18 Aqualis ASA

* Says Binkley Capital AS, a company controlled by Christian Opsahl, CFO in Aqualis ASA, acquired 75,000 shares at an average purchase price of 7.73 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says after this transaction Christian Opsahl, and related parties, hold 1,089,088 shares in Aqualis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)