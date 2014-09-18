BRIEF-Mabion FY 2016 net loss widens to 55.8 mln zlotys
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
Sept 18 Aqualis ASA
* Says Binkley Capital AS, a company controlled by Christian Opsahl, CFO in Aqualis ASA, acquired 75,000 shares at an average purchase price of 7.73 Norwegian crowns per share
* Says after this transaction Christian Opsahl, and related parties, hold 1,089,088 shares in Aqualis
* BRIGHTER SECURES FUNDING OF UP TO SEK 100 MILLION FOR LAUNCH OF ACTISTE AND ISSUES FREE WARRANTS TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS