BRIEF-Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
Oct 29 Aqualis ASA
* Q3 operating revenues USD 10.7 million
* Q3 EBIT was negative at USD 1.1 million after USD 1.4 million in one-off costs related to corporate restructuring and listing on Oslo Stock Exchange
* Q3 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was USD 0.3 million
* End-Q3 order backlog USD 22 million
* Sees continued growth in Q4 and throughout 2015
April 26Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -35 percent to 15 percent, or to be 22.0 million yuan to 38.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (33.8 million yuan)