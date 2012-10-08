* No reason given for CEO's departure
* Third platinum boss to leave this year
* Shares fall over 6 percent
LONDON, Oct 8 The chief executive of Aquarius
Platinum, the world's fourth-largest platinum miner, has
resigned with immediate effect, the company said on Monday,
giving no reason for his departure after more than a decade at
the company.
The news sent London-listed shares in Aquarius, the third
major platinum miner to lose its chief executive this year, down
6.3 percent to 44.5 pence at 0750 GMT, underperforming a 1.4
percent drop in the broader mining sector.
Aquarius has been hit along with the rest of the South
Africa-focused platinum sector by labour unrest and soaring
costs. It was forced to temporarily suspend operations at its
Kroondal mine last month.
"Stuart Murray has pretty much been the face of Aquarius
Platinum," Nomura analysts said in a morning note.
"After an extremely difficult last three years for the
company there will be plenty of speculation surrounding whether
or not there is more bad news to come."
A replacement for Murray - who was also chairman of the
miner's principal, South African subsidiary - will be considered
"in due course", it said in a statement, adding that he will
continue at Aquarius until Mar. 31 to facilitate an "orderly
handover".
Since August nearly 50 people have been killed in labour
conflict in the crucial South African mining sector after
strikes for higher wages started in the platinum industry,
causing the worst social unrest in the country since the end of
apartheid in 1994.
The miner, which in August reported a full-year loss for the
12 months ended June 30, also said that Jean Nel, formerly
commercial director, would become its chief operating officer.