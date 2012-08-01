LONDON Aug 1 Aquarius Platinum said
three people died and at least 20 were injured on Wednesday
afternoon in a security incident at Kwezi shaft, a production
unit at the Kroondal PSA near to Rustenburg in the North West
Province of South Africa.
The company said about 200 people, some of whom were armed,
forced their way onto the mine property. They were understood to
be former employees of the mine's mining contractor, who were
dismissed following illegal strike action in June, it said.
The South African Police Service had taken charge of the
situation to restore order, it said.
Operations at Kwezi shaft were immediately suspended, and
management has evacuated around 450 morning shift employees to
ensure their safety, it added.