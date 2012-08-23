BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp updates on contracted sales for May
June 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
Aug 23 Aquarius + Investments plc: * Moody's: ratings of four aquarius + investments plc transactions unaffected
by new credit support annexes
June 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
OSLO, June 6 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.7 percent in May from April in a further sign the market was cooling off from a rapid rise in recent years, a real estate industry association said on Tuesday.