Nov 5 Aquarius Platinum Ltd said it
named Chief Operating Officer Jean Nel chief executive, a month
after industry veteran Stuart Murray left the company.
Nel joined Aquarius, the world's fourth-largest platinum
miner, in July 2011 and was appointed COO last month.
He is taking on the reins of the company at a time when the
platinum sector in South Africa - home to nearly 80 percent of
the world's known platinum reserves - is battling the impact of
falling prices, weak demand and soaring costs. Several mines
there faced workers' unrest recently.
Murray, a chemical engineer, resigned in October after more
than a decade at the helm where he oversaw the growth of the
company from a single mine to number four player.
Aquarius shares were down marginally at 38.93 pence at 0921
GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. They have fallen
about 18 percent since Murray resigned.