(Adds detail, background throughout)
LONDON Jan 31 Aquarius Platinum,
the world's fourth-largest primary producer, joined a chorus of
warnings from the platinum industry that a South African drive
to cut accidents was leading to lengthier and more damaging
halts to production.
The South African platinum sector has been battered by
oversupply, squeezed margins and an uncertain economic outlook,
making producers increasingly vocal about regulatory pressures,
particularly the impact of inspections and stoppages as part of
the government's zero-harm target.
Lonmin said last week the increased inspections
actually increased risks as they interrupted momentum.
Aquarius, which announced a 17 percent year-on-year drop in
output for the second quarter on Tuesday, said the stoppages had
meant its key Kroondal operations did not operate at full
capacity.
"This issue is making the South African mining industry a
difficult place in which to operate, and whilst zero-harm is
laudable, there must be practical implementation of the law,"
Aquarius Chief Executive Stuart Murray said.
"Not only has the incidence of these stoppages risen
markedly, in many cases the time now taken by the regional
department to resolve these stoppages has risen from some 2 days
to a week or sometimes more."
Aquarius also operates in Zimbabwe, where it has the Mimosa
50-50 joint venture with Implats. It saw a 7 percent
year-on-year rise in second-quarter production, though output
dipped on the previous quarter, but the miner warned of
increased regulatory impositions.
"All these relentless challenges make it clear that some of
the stakeholders in both countries in which we operate simply do
not grasp the fact that there are only 100 cents in the rand and
100 pennies in the dollar," Murray said
"There is simply no more to be taken before the operations
are threatened."
It said it was in talks with the Chamber of Mines to ensure
changes to mining fees being considered in Zimbabwe, including
ground rental, licensing and export fees, are sustainable.
State media reported last week that registration fees could
soar to discourage the holding of claims for speculative
purposes.
Aquarius shares were down 2.1 percent on the London Stock
Exchange at around 0950 GMT, underperforming a 1.1 percent rise
in the sector.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Will Waterman)