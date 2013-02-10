By Brenton Cordeiro
Feb 8 Aquarius Platinum
reported a 24 percent drop in core profit for the first half,
but said it was able to bring down costs by about a third,
sending the miner's shares up as much as 10 percent.
Aquarius, the world's fourth largest platinum producer, said
profitability at its mines was $22 million for the six months
ended Dec. 31, compared with $29 million a year earlier, due to
tough operating conditions at its South Africa mines and lower
platinum prices.
Mining companies have struggled to maintain profitability as
costs rise, while platinum prices remain subdued due to reduced
demand from carmakers, the leading consumers of the white metal
used in catalytic converters.
"... The continued depressed demand from European auto
producers and the substantial above-ground inventories renders
significant further short-term price increases unlikely," Chief
Executive Jean Nel said in a statement.
Aquarius said the total cash cost of production was $156
million in the first half, down $80 million from a year earlier,
due to lower production following the closure of its high-cost
mines Marikana and Everest last year.
The lower costs helped more than double its gross cash
margin to 13 percent from 6 percent.
Aquarius, however, added that despite operational
improvements, cash generation at current spot prices remained
constrained.
The mining industry in South Africa, the source of between
three-quarters and four-fifths of the world's platinum, was hit
by a wave of strikes last year, some of which were accompanied
by deadly violence.
Soaring costs, labour unrest and falling production have
resulted in the closure of some mines, with more expected to
follow suit.
"The operations are tightened up and running efficiently
and, should the auto cycle keep improving in the years ahead,
Aquarius will be able to consider re-opening mines," Citigroup
analyst Jon Bergtheil said in a note to clients.
Total production fell 20 percent to 308,954 ounces in the
first half.
Shares of Aquarius were up 2 percent at 69.75 pence at 1000
GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. Its Australia-listed
shares closed at A$1.075.