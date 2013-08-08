COLUMN-Copper capped by hidden supply surge: Andy Home
LONDON, March 29 Has the copper price rally which started so spectacularly late last year run out of momentum?
Aug 8 Aquarius Platinum Ltd , the fourth-largest platinum producer in the world, reported a smaller full-year loss, as production increased at two of its operational mines - Kroondal in South Africa and Mimosa in Zimbabwe.
Headline loss before exceptional charges narrowed to $61 million for the year ended June 30 from $154 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 24 percent to $371 million.
The company said it took an impairment charge of $226 million against the carrying value of its mining assets.
Group attributable production, excluding operations on care and maintenance, rose 13 percent to 325,103 platinum group metal (PGM) ounces for the full year.
"Aquarius Platinum has had the flexibility of shutting high-cost operations, a flexibility not available to its platinum peers to the same extent. We believe the group has managed this process extremely well and is well-placed for improving global auto-market conditions," Citi Research analyst Jon Bergtheil said in a note.
Labour disputes, union turf wars and weak prices have squeezed platinum producers in South Africa, home to a lion's share of the precious metal that is predominantly used in jewellery and as a catalyst in the auto industry.
Aquarius Platinum's shares were up marginally at 43 pence in early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
LONDON, March 29 Has the copper price rally which started so spectacularly late last year run out of momentum?
LONDON, March 29 U.S. carmaker Ford said on Wednesday that Britain must secure a Brexit deal which includes full tariff-free access to the entire customs union of European countries, not just the 27 other members of the European Union.
AMSTERDAM, March 29 Elliott Advisors, the activist investor with a 3.25 percent stake in Akzo Nobel , said on Wednesday other shareholders owning almost a quarter of the Dutch paints and chemicals group want it to enter into talks with spurned U.S. suitor PPG Industries.