By Sherilee Lakmidas
| JOHANNESBURG, July 9
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said it
had gained representation of most workers at a mine that
Aquarius Platinum is closing and that it was willing to
go to court to have it reopened.
Aquarius, the world's fourth-largest platinum producer, is
the latest mining company for which the militant new union has
claimed majority membership in at least one mine - a development
that will not be welcomed in board rooms.
AMCU has been waging often violent turf battles for members
with the dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), tapping
into a deepening vein of discontent with the labour
organization, which is seen as too close to the ruling ANC
political party.
Aquarius said in late June it was placing its Everest mine
on "care and maintenance" - industry speak for closing down -
"pending better prices and improved industrial relations".
"We call on the board to withdraw their decision and reopen
the mine," AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa told a news
conference on Monday.
He said AMCU was now the majority union at the Everest Mine
with 1,100 members out of the 1,600-strong workforce and that
Aquarius had violated labour laws by not consulting with it in a
timely fashion over the Everest closure. He said the union was
willing to go to court over the issue.
South African labour legislation is often seen as
union-friendly, but the AMCU's prospects for success in court
may not be great, because companies are careful to act within
the law.
Aquarius officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The Everest mine accounted for 21 percent of group
production in 2011.
Mathunjwa accused management of closing the mine to avoid
wage negotiations with AMCU.
"The basic salary is below a living wage. We have asked for
an adjustment to get people to a living wage," he said.
The platinum sector is vulnerable to recruiting drives from
up-start unions because unlike the gold and coal sectors, it
does not bargain collectively as an industry.
Much of its labour force also lives outside
company-controlled hostels, which typically would not allow
unrecognized unions to recruit on their premises.
Mathunjwa also said that independent verification of AMCU's
members with world No. 2 platinum producer Impala Platinum
would begin next week.
Implats officials have signaled they believe AMCU has around
half of the 20,000 unionised workers at the company's Rustenburg
unit, the world's largest platinum mine which was shut for six
weeks earlier this year by labour unrest, a situation that
pushed spot prices higher at the time.
AMCU claims it has about 15,000 members at Implats.
Officials at Lonmin , the third-largest
producer of the precious metal, said last week that the AMCU now
claimed about 5,000 members at its Karee mine.
South Africa is by far the world's largest platinum
producer, and the industry has been squeezed between rising
labour, power and equipment costs and falling prices while
demand is tepid for the metal, which is used to build
emissions-cutting catalytic converters in automobiles.
Output has also been hit by a government safety drive.
Aquarius' share price in London was down almost 6 percent on
Monday to 43.3 pence. CIBC earlier cut its target price to 50
pence from 75 pence.