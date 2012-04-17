* Brand favoured by royals, politicians, celebrities
(Updates throughout, adds colour, private equity involvement)
LONDON, April 17 Aquascutum, the British-based
luxury clothing manufacturer which has dressed Queen Elizabeth
and Winston Churchill, has gone into administration, the latest
high-profile name to fall by the wayside in the consumer
downturn.
FRP Advisory, the restructuring, recovery and insolvency
firm, said two of its partners had been named administrators of
the 161-year old loss-making firm, which employs 250 people in
the United Kingdom.
Founded by tailor John Emary in 1851, Aquascutum's brand
rose to fame before celebrity advertising became mainstream,
helped by its long association with the British Royal family.
After King Edward VII first bought an Aquascutum coat in
1897, the slick and expensive rain coats became popular with
aristocrats, political leaders and movie stars. The likes of
Margaret Thatcher and Humphrey Bogart were often seen wearing
the iconic brand.
But in recent years it has struggled, recording financial
losses and teetering on the brink of failure.
The company was acquired in 2009 by British entrepreneur
Harold Tillman, who also owned the Jaeger brand, but profits
stayed in the red and chief executive Belinda Earl departed the
business recently due to health issues.
Hopes for a turnaround in the company's fortunes were also
hampered by the fact Aquascutum's royalty rights for the Asian
market, a high growth area for luxury goods, have belonged to
Hong Kong's YGM Trading since 2009.
SALE OF BRAND
With British shoppers' disposable incomes squeezed by rising
prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, a
number of retail chains have faced tough conditions. [ID:
nL5E8CP2Y5]
The 156-year-old British luxury group Burberry,
which also makes iconic raincoats as well as leather goods,
reported a slowdown in quarterly sales growth on Tuesday,
sending shares down five percent.
Aquascutum operates three high street stores, 16
concessions, seven outlet stores, and 11 international
concessions. It also runs its manufacturing base from a factory
in Corby, Northamptonshire.
"We are conscious of the value of the Aquascutum brand and
its long-standing heritage and because of this are keen to enter
into early discussions with interested parties open to
purchasing the business as soon as possible," said joint
administrator Geoff Rowley.
Tillman told Reuters in an interview last May there had been
a lot of interest in buying his Aquascutum and Jaeger luxury
brands after an approach from a Middle Eastern suitor prompted
him to appoint bankers at Rothschild to examine options. He said
at the time that he did not feel under any pressure to sell.
However, on Monday private equity group Better Capital PCC
said it had completed an acquisition of Jaeger's secured debt
and a 90 percent equity stake in the fashion group for 19.5
million pounds. The majority of the cost went on acquiring its
secured debt.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and James Davey; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)