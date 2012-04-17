LONDON, April 17 Aquascutum, the UK-based luxury
clothing manufacturer and retailer, has fallen into
administration, the latest high-profile name to fall by the
wayside in the consumer downturn.
FRP Advisory, the restructuring, recovery and insolvency
firm, said two of its partners had been named administrators of
the 161-year old loss-making firm, which employs 250 people in
the UK.
Aquascutum, acquired by Harold Tillman and Belinda Earl in
2009, operates three high street stores, 16 concessions, seven
outlet stores, and 11 international concessions.
It runs its manufacturing base from a factory in Corby,
Northamptonshire.
"We are conscious of the value of the Aquascutum brand and
its long-standing heritage and because of this are keen to enter
in to early discussions with interested parties open to
purchasing the business as soon as possible," said joint
administrator Geoff Rowley.
(Reporting by James Davey)