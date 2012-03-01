* Washpool coking coal project could fetch $324 million
* Looking to raise funds for Australian iron ore ambitions
* Indian consortium not sole bidder-source
* Aquila may have to sell new shares to meet funding needs
(Adds analyst estimate, China Development Bank, Baosteel role)
MELBOURNE, March 1 Aquila Resources
said on Thursday it is in advanced talks to sell its
Washpool coking coal project to Indian state consortium
International Coal Ventures (ICVL), a sale the miner needs to
help fund its iron ore ambitions.
Analysts have estimated the Washpool hard coking coal
project in Queensland could fetch around A$300 million ($324.14
million).
The sale is being closely watched by investors as Aquila
needs to sell assets to help raise more than A$3 billion ($3.24
billion) to fund its 50 percent share of a new iron ore mine and
port project in Western Australia. The iron ore project has been
delayed due to port and funding issues.
Dow Jones reported on Wednesday that ICVL had sought to
extend talks to buy Aquila's Washpool project for A$301 million.
The report, citing two unnamed senior Indian government
officials, said ICVL needed two to three weeks extra to secure
approvals from the Indian government.
ICVL is made up of utility NTPC, Steel Authority
of India, iron ore miner NMDC, Coal India
and steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.
"The company confirms that it is in advanced discussions
with ICVL, however, at this time, no binding offer capable of
acceptance has been received from ICVL," Aquila said in a
statement to the Australian stock exchange on Thursday.
ICVL is not the only bidder, a person familiar with the
transaction told Reuters, declining to be named because the
talks are confidential.
Aquila, being advised by UBS, has been looking to sell the
Washpool asset in Queensland and its Avontuur manganese project
in South Africa to help raise funds for its West Pilbara iron
ore project.
Analysts estimate it could raise around A$700 million from
asset sales, including Washpool and Avontuur.
The company has said it would like to fund two-thirds of its
A$3 billion share of the West Pilbara iron ore project through
debt, with most of the rest covered through asset sales.
Aquila, 14 percent owned by Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
, is in talks with China Development Bank on debt
funding for the project, which it had hoped to secure by the end
of last year.
With credit markets tightening and project costs increasing,
analysts say the company may have to sell new shares to help
fund the project, a factor that has been weighing on Aquila's
share price.
The stock has fallen 12 percent so far this year against a
10 percent rise in the mining sector.
($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill)