* Aim to open new iron ore export region in Australia
* Aquila says bid unsolicited, hires Goldman Sachs to advise
* Aquila founder Poli seen as reluctant seller - analyst
* Aurizon sees West Pilbara Iron Ore producing from 2017-18
* Aquila shares surge to just below offer price
(Adds analysts' comments, West Pilbara Iron Ore valuation)
By Sonali Paul
SYDNEY, May 5 Chinese steel giant Baosteel
Resources and an Australian partner launched a $1 billion
takeover bid for Australian explorer Aquila Resources in a move
that could help break the grip of mega iron ore exporters Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton.
Monday's unsolicited A$1.14 billion ($1.06 billion) offer to
take over Aquila Resources Ltd could open up a new
Australian iron ore export region to supply Asian steelmakers,
by jumpstarting the $7 billion West Pilbara Iron Ore project
(WPIO), half-owned by Aquila.
State-owned Baosteel's move would be the biggest foray into
an undeveloped iron ore project in Australia by a Chinese
investor since CITIC Pacific's $10 billion Sino Iron
project, which began producing last year after massive cost
blowouts and delays.
Baosteel, which already has a 20 percent stake in Aquila,
said it first invested in the company back in 2009 to help it
fund the iron ore project and a separate coking coal mine.
"But after five years we haven't seen any projects being
started. So we have been very patient, but we've become
frustrated," chief financial officer Wu Yiming told reporters on
a conference call from Sydney.
Baosteel, China's no.2 steel maker, and rail company Aurizon
Holdings Ltd said they will offer A$3.40 in cash per
share, a 39 percent premium to Aquila's close on Friday.
Including Baosteel's existing stake, the offer values the
target at A$1.42 billion. Aquila is sitting on A$507 million in
cash and liquid investments, so the bid effectively values the
debt-free company at A$913 million.
Aquila shares rocketed 39 percent to a high of A$3.41 and
last traded at A$3.34, just below the offer price.
"From Baosteel's point of view, China's steel and iron ore
demand growth may slow, but overall demand is still going to be
massive, so it makes sense to make this acquisition," said an
analyst at a major Chinese bank.
OPEN PORT
If the Baosteel-Aurizon bid is successful and feasibility
studies prove the West Pilbara Iron Ore project to be
commercially viable, the partners expect to start producing iron
ore in 2017-18, said Aurizon Chief Executive Lance Hockridge.
The WPIO project has more than 2 billion tonnes of
resources, just below the 2.4 billion tonnes that Australian
billionaire Gina Rinehart has at the Roy Hill project, also in
the Pilbara and due to start producing in 2015.
As designed, WPIO would produce 30 million tonnes a year in
its first stage, dwarfed by Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton , which together are expected to be
producing around 620 million tonnes a year by 2017.
But more importantly for Asia's steel producers, the WPIO
partners plan to build a new rail line and port at Anketell
Point that would be open to other iron ore producers, unlike Rio
Tinto's rail and ports, providing an outlet for resources that
have been stranded with no transport routes up to now.
Hockridge said the Anketell port has been designed to handle
up to 300 million tonnes a year.
"You would all be aware that in that part of the Pilbara
there are many, many ... tonnes of what is effectively
landlocked opportunity in terms of prospective iron ore
volumes," he told reporters.
HOSTILE BID
Aquila said it was approached out of the blue by Baosteel
and Aurizon on Saturday even though it has been talks with
Baosteel for some time about the stalled WPIO project.
The suitors decided to go straight to Aquila shareholders
with an offer after failing to secure a meeting on Sunday with
Aquila's executive chairman and 29 percent owner, Tony Poli.
Those who know the company say Poli would be unlikely to
sell for A$3.40 a share, and with him and other directors
controlling more than 37 percent of the company, the suitors are
in for a fight.
Aquila's 50 percent stake in the WPIO project is worth at
least A$375 million, based on the price South Korean steel giant
POSCO paid for a 24.5 percent indirect stake in the
project in 2010.
But the Australian company is likely to value it far higher,
highlighting in its 2013 annual report that the project's
attributable resource has since nearly tripled and all state and
federal environmental approvals have been secured.
"It's going to be tough. This is not a typical takeover
contest between two companies chasing a third," said BBY analyst
Mike Harrowell, who has long watched Aquila's fortunes. "Aquila
is Tony's baby. I'd be surprised if he was going to leave."
Poli was unavailable for comment.
Aquila, whose shares have not traded above A$3.40 since
2012, has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the offer and
said it will be evaluated by an independent committee.
A successful bid would also give Baosteel a stake in the
Eagle Downs hard coking coal project that Aquila is developing
with Brazil's Vale SA.
Aurizon, advised by UBS, said it would acquire 15 percent of
Aquila if the deal was successful. It aims to take a majority
stake in port and rail infrastructure for the WPIO project.
Baosteel is being advised by Deutsche Bank.
($1 = 1.0795 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Lincoln
Feast in Sydney and Fayen Wong in Beijing; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell and Richard Pullin)