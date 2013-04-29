SYDNEY, April 29 Aquila Resources on
Monday suffered a set back to its plans to raise capital via
asset sales to help fund a A$7.4 billion ($7.6 billion)
Australian iron ore project after Sumitomo Corp pulled
out of a coal exploration partnership.
A memorandum of understanding reached between the two
companies a year ago was designed to pave the way for an
acquisition by Sumitomo of a 20-50 percent interest in coal
mining tenements held by Aquila in Queensland state.
"Following two independent valuations, averaging A$108.8
million on a 100 percent basis, Sumitomo has elected not to
acquire an interest in the tenements," Aquila said.
Aquila shares tumbled almost 10 percent to A$1.83 in early
trading.
The proceeds from the sale and the joint venture agreement,
on top of Aquila's existing cash reserves, were aimed provide
funds needed to finance Aquila's share in the undeveloped West
Pilbara Iron Ore Project.
Aquila in February put the iron ore project on ice at least
through June due to funding difficulties, as soaring costs and
volatile commodity prices take a toll on new mine
developments.
The West Pilbara Iron Ore project in Western Australia is
one of a number that have stalled since the mining boom cooled
last year in the world's top iron ore exporter after Chinese
demand slowed.
Aquila's project requires billions to be spent on rail and
port access, stretching funding prospects.
Aquila and its partners American Metals and Coal
International (AMCI), a mining investment firm, and South Korean
steel giant POSCO effectively froze the project last
September after failing to agree on a budget for the year to
June 2013.
($1 = 0.9721 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)