SYDNEY, April 2 Australia's Aquila Resources
has urged global mining giant Vale to agree
to an independent valuation for a disputed coal mining joint
venture after Vale lost an appeal in Australia's courts.
Vale and Aquila have been wrangling for more than two years
over how much Vale should pay Aquila for a stake in the
multi-billion-dollar Belvedere coal mine project in Queensland
state.
"Aquila trusts that Vale will now join with Aquila to
progress the appointment of a determining valuer without further
delay," Aquila Executive chairman Tony Poli said in a statement.
Vale could not be reached for comment.
The dispute centres on the "fair market value" price that
Vale must pay to exercise an option to buy Aquila's 24.5 percent
interest in the project, which Aquila estimates will cost about
$3 billion to develop. Vale, the world's second-largest miner,
holds the rest of Belvedere.
RBC Capital Markets, hired by Aquila, valued the stake at
A$330 million ($342 million), while Citi, hired by Vale, said
the stake was worth A$117 million.
Vale in 2011 argued unsuccessfully in the Supreme Court of
Queensland that RBC overestimated how much coal could be
extracted from the resource and did not account for the cost of
extracting gas from the coal.
It appealed the ruling but its appeal was dismissed late
last week, Aquila said.
A preliminary study by the two partners of the Belvedere
project points to a mine initially yielding 3.5 million tonnes
of coking coal a year eventually doubling to 7 million tonnes.
The dispute has added to the tension between the two
companies, which only last week resolved a legal squabble over
how to market coal from another jointly owned coal project,
Eagle Downs.
Aquila sued Vale last July for damages over four coal
shipments it said it had been stopped from exporting. Aquila has
since dropped that damages claim.
($1 = 0.9653 Australian dollars)
