* To sell interest in Isaac Plains mine to Ocean Coal Mining for A$430 million

* Banking on revenue to fund development costs for Pilbara ore project

* Already in negotiations to sell stake in another mine

* Shares pare gains after rising as much as 6.8 pct (Adds comment, detail)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, April 3 Aquila Resources plans to sell stakes in two Australian coal mines part-owned by Vale to help fund an iron ore project in the country's Pilbara district, as it aims to become one of the world's top 10 producers.

Headed by Executive Chairman Tony Poli, a former accountant who made billions riding Australia's mining boom, Aquila has agreed to sell its 50 percent interest in the Isaac Plains coal mine to Sumitomo Corp subsidiary Ocean Coal Mining for A$430 million ($447 million).

The sale is subject to Brazil-based Vale not exercising a 60-day pre-emptive right to buy Aquila's stake, Aquila said.

The Isaac Plains mine is Aquila's only cash generating asset and Aquila is banking on the funds from a sale to help pay for its estimated A$3 billion share of development costs for the West Australian Pilbara iron ore project.

Mine workers in Australia have come to refer to iron ore as red gold for the riches it brings, despite it being the second most abundant metal on the earth after aluminium.

Aquila hopes to be shipping 30 million tonnes of yearly ore by mid-decade, making it one of the world's top 10 producers.

Aquila holds a 50 percent interest in the iron ore project, called Australian Premium Iron Joint Venture. Private mining investment and trading group American Metals and Coal International holds the other 50 percent.

Aquila needs about A$1 billion in equity to fund its share.

CHINESE, KOREAN INTEREST

China's largest steel company, Baoshan Iron & Steel , owns 15 percent of Aquila and has applied to foreign ownership regulators in Australia to increase its stake to 19.9 percent. South Korean steel producer Posco has also invested directly in the project.

"All the stakeholders are keen to see the project move forward," said Martin Alciaturi, Aquila's general manager, finance and corporate.

Aquila is already in negotiations to sell Vale its 24.5 percent stake in another coal mine not yet developed.

China Development Bank has taken a lead role in building a funding package for the iron ore project and is said to be anxious to see Aquila raise the funds it needs to shoulder its side of the investment.

Analysts have speculated that Vale could eventually launch a takeover of Aquila to provide a foothold in Australian iron ore. Vale has said it had no designs on acquiring Aquila.

Vale is already the world's biggest producer of iron ore. But most of its ore is mined at home, placing it at a freight disadvantage to Australian rivals Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton BLT.L>, who enjoy closer proximity to the China market.

The promise of ready buyers from Asia's burgeoning steel industries has created a stampede for iron ore in Australia to rival the nation's gold rush of the early 20th Century and the nickel boom of the 1960s.

Yet to be developed iron ore mines increasingly dotting the Australia outback are seen by large foreign suitors as less costly to invest in than established operators.

Centrex Metals last month signed a joint venture agreement with Wuhan Iron and Steel Co over joint construction of a new iron ore export port after earlier forming a partnership to co-develop iron ore mines

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's third largest steelmaker, is offering A$554 million to acquire of iron ore explorer Flinders Mines.

Commodities forecasters are divided on whether a surge in supply coinciding with a Chinese economic cool-off will finally push the global seaborne market for iron ore into oversupply. China accounts for about 60 percent of world trade in iron ore.

($1 = 0.9612 Australian dollars)