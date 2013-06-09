JERUSALEM, June 9 Google is close to
buying Waze for $1.3 billion, an Israeli newspaper reported on
Sunday, potentially trumping rival offers for the Israeli
mapping start-up.
The report on the website of financial newspaper Globes did
not cite sources or provide further details.
Last month sources told Reuters the Internet search giant
was in talks to acquire Waze, while a second Israeli newspaper
reported Facebook was willing to pay up to $1 billion for
the firm.
Facebook is delving deeper into mobile technology as it
tries to expand its user base.
Waze is a crowd-sourced, mobile-oriented navigation device
for drivers that relies on information provided by its 47
million members to populate its maps.
Mapping services are among the five most-used applications
on smartphones and are crucial to engaging and retaining mobile
users. The key advantage of owning, rather than licensing, a
mapping service is that it allows the product to be personalized
for users.
Officials at Waze were not reachable for immediate comment.