Position: Argentina's central bank president
Incumbent: Mercedes Marco del Pont
Born: Aug. 28, 1959
Term: Appointed in February 2010 by President Cristina
Fernandez on an interim basis and later confirmed in the post
without specifying an end date for her term.
Key facts:
- Marco del Pont rejects orthodox monetary policies as a way
to stem inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy and
has maintained the bank's managed-float policy to avoid abrupt
swings in the value of the peso currency, which the bank
has allowed to depreciate nominally over time.
- Her management of the currency has come under criticism as
the black market exchange rate depreciates much faster than the
official one, spurring talk of a possible official
devaluation to come after October mid-term elections.
- Marco del Pont backs the government's use of foreign
currency reserves to pay debt.
- The decision to pay debt with reserves sparked months of
legal and political wrangling in 2010 as opposition lawmakers
sought to roll back the measure, which they said violated the
central bank's charter and would fuel double-digit inflation.
Congress reformed the charter in March 2012, freeing up more
reserves and central bank loans for the Treasury's use.
- An economist with a master's degree from Yale University,
Marco del Pont supports policies that promote industrial
development and state intervention to create jobs and stoke
economic growth.
- Her great uncle is the late Argentine politician Rogelio
Frigerio, a founding member of a progressive school of thinkers
that saw industrialization as key to economic development.
- A close ally of Fernandez, Marco del Pont headed state-run
bank Banco Nacion before being appointed central bank chief. She
served as a ruling-party lawmaker representing the capital,
Buenos Aires, between 2005 and 2008.
- Marco del Pont was director of local think tank
Development Research Foundation, known as FIDE, which advocates
unorthodox economic policies.