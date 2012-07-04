SINGAPORE, July 4 Property fund management firm ARA Asset Management said on Wednesday its two largest shareholders, CEO John Lim and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Holdings, have cut their stakes in the Singapore-listed firm.

JL Investment Group, a firm controlled by Lim, said in a corporate disclosure its deemed interest in ARA will fall to 32.4 percent from 36.45 percent once the share sale is completed.

Together, JL and Cheung Kong will continue to control a substantial stake of 46.98 percent in ARA, according to the regulatory statement.

Cheung Kong, Li's Hong Kong-listed flagship property firm, held 15.6 percent of ARA as at Aug 22, 2011, according to ARA's website.

ARA, which manages S$20.8 billion ($16.49 billion) in property assets as at end-March, said the sale of shares of by its two shareholders "is to enhance the trading liquidity of ARA shares and to meet investors' strong demand for ARA shares". ($1 = 1.2614 Singapore dollars)