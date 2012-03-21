(Adds name of banks, other details)
SINGAPORE, March 21 ARA Asset Management Ltd
, part-owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, is considering the listing
of what would be Singapore's first yuan-denominated property
trust.
"One of the opportunities which the company is exploring
includes the possible establishment and listing of a
yuan-denominated real estate investment trust (REIT) with assets
located in the People's Republic of China," ARA said in a stock
market filing.
Sources familiar with the deal said Citigroup, DBS
Group and Standard Chartered have already
started working on the planned listing.
Citi and DBS declined to comment while Stanchart could not
be reached.
Dow Jones said in a report on Tuesday that ARA will inject
Chinese properties now held by its unlisted Dragon Fund II into
the REIT.
ARA now manages six listed REITs, including Suntec REIT
in Singapore and Hong Kong's Hui Xian REIT.
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, another firm linked to Li,
has a business trust listed in Singapore called Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust that owns container port assets in Hong
Kong and Shenzhen.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Charmian Kok; Editing by John
O'Callaghan)