SINGAPORE, March 22 ARA Asset Management Ltd's
planned initial public offering of a yuan-denominated
real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore could raise as
much as S$1 billion ($790.6 million), three sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
"The listing is targeted to be around June or July," one of
the sources told Reuters.
ARA, part-owned by Hong Kong property giant Cheung Kong
(Holdings) Ltd, is planning to inject Chinese office
and retail properties from its flagship Asia Dragon Fund into
Singapore's first yuan-denominated REIT, sources said.
($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim and John
O'Callaghan)