* Straits Trading buys 20.1 pct stake in ARA for S$294.4
million ($238 mln)
* Straits Trading, ARA's CEO commit S$950 mln to new
property investment firm
* Deal to boost Straits Trading property business
(Adds comments, details)
By Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Singapore conglomerate Straits
Trading Company Ltd is buying just over a fifth of
real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management Ltd in a
S$294.4 million ($238 million) deal it said would boost its
property business.
Straits Trading will acquire the 20.1 percent stake in ARA
from Cheung Kong Investment Company, a unit of Hong Kong tycoon
Li Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd, and ARA Chief
Executive John Lim.
Lim and Straits Trading also committed S$950 million ($768
million) to set up a new joint property investment firm, the
companies said in a statement.
"In order for us to compete with global players, we need
strong financial support," Lim told Reuters after the deal was
announced. ARA manages REITs with assets in Hong Kong,
Singapore, Malaysia and mainland China.
Straits Trading said the deal will enable it to unlock value
from its property business, which contributed 5 percent to its
2012 revenue.
Analysts the transaction could help both companies monetise
their real estate portfolios.
"For Straits Trading, they might want to leverage on ARA's
strength to manage their properties. They have the option to
spin off some the assets into a REIT or a business trust in
future," said Ng Kian Teck, deputy head of Singapore-based
brokerage Voyage Research.
ARA has doubled the assets it manages from 2008 to a record
high S$23.5 billion as of June 30. The company is among the top
performing mid-cap stocks on the Singapore stock exchange so far
this year, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
After the transaction, Cheung Kong will own 7.84 percent of
ARA, and Lim will hold 19.25 percent.
($1 = 1.2365 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Kevin Lim;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Miral Fahmy)