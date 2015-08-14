NEW YORK Aug 14 Arab Bank Plc has agreed to settle U.S. litigation accusing it of facilitating Hamas attacks in Israel, nearly a year after a U.S. jury found the bank liable.

The settlement was disclosed on Friday by a spokeswoman for one of the plaintiffs' law firms and a spokesman for Arab Bank.

The deal means a trial scheduled to start Monday to determine how much the bank would have to pay the victims and their families will no longer go ahead.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The litigation against Arab Bank included claims brought by approximately 500 U.S. citizens who said they were either victims of Hamas attacks or the family members of victims.

In September 2014, a U.S. jury in Brooklyn, New York, found the Jordan-based bank knowingly supported Hamas in carrying out attacks.

The verdict marked the first time a bank was held liable in U.S. court for violating the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act, which lets American citizens pursue claims arising from international terrorism.