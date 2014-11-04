(Adds comment from Pioneers executive)

CAIRO Nov 4 Investment company Pioneers Holdings has offered to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy for 56 Egyptian pounds ($7.83) per share, the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement to the country's stock exchange on Tuesday.

The value of the offer by Pioneers, which already owns 25 percent of Arab Dairy, is more than 200 million Egyptian pounds.

"I expect that the deal will be acceptable to the shareholders of (Arab Dairy)... We have strong plans to restructure the company and open new markets for their products after the acquisition," Khaled El Tayeb, Pioneers' investment committee general manager told Reuters.

The chief executive of Pioneers said last month that he expected the purchase of Arab Dairy to be completed by the end of 2014.

Arab Dairy was not immediately available to comment.

Pioneers specialises in brokerage services and offers market research and investment banking for retail and institutional clients. It operates in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and invests in the real estate, industrial, and financial sectors.

