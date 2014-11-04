(Adds comment from Pioneers executive)
CAIRO Nov 4 Investment company Pioneers
Holdings has offered to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy
for 56 Egyptian pounds ($7.83) per share, the Egyptian
Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement to the
country's stock exchange on Tuesday.
The value of the offer by Pioneers, which already owns 25
percent of Arab Dairy, is more than 200 million Egyptian pounds.
"I expect that the deal will be acceptable to the
shareholders of (Arab Dairy)... We have strong plans to
restructure the company and open new markets for their products
after the acquisition," Khaled El Tayeb, Pioneers' investment
committee general manager told Reuters.
The chief executive of Pioneers said last month that he
expected the purchase of Arab Dairy to be completed by the end
of 2014.
Arab Dairy was not immediately available to comment.
Pioneers specialises in brokerage services and offers market
research and investment banking for retail and institutional
clients. It operates in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and
Bahrain and invests in the real estate, industrial, and
financial sectors.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)